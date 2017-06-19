ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): The National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday announced to celebrate
Eid eve on June 25 here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.
According to Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed,
Lok Virsa had planned an exciting evening for the families to
celebrate ‘Chaand Raat’ in traditional way.
“Bangles, Henna, jewellery and kids corners would be
established at the premises,” she added.
Lok Virsa to celebrate Eid eve on June 25
ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): The National Institute of Folk and