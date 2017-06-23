Lok Virsa to celebrate Eid eve on June 25

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Friday announced to celebrate

Eid eve on June 25 here at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

According to Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed,

Lok Virsa had planned an exciting evening for the families to

celebrate ‘Chaand Raat’ in traditional way.

“Bangles, Henna, jewellery and kids corners would be

established at the premises,” she added.