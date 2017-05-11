Lok Virsa talent hunt program in full swing in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa talent hunt program is in full swing in Balochistan Province with an aim to provide a platform to talented singers.

The talent hunt program was arranged by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan government.

In a bid to provide a platform for emerging signers, Lok Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan Government has started talent hunt program from May 5 and would continue till May 25.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the programme helps promote those who are eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

She said that the purpose of the programme is to provide a platform to talented singers. She added that Pakistan was rich with the talent and that it was their responsibility to search for them and promote them.

She added that the talent hunt was the first step to discovering melodious voices in Balochistan province.