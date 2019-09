ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started preparations to organize its annual ten-day folk festival, popularly known as ‘Lok Mela 2019’, from November 15 here at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

According to Lok Virsa, this event has become a symbol and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.