Lok Virsa screens classic film “Dehleez”

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Lok Virsa Madnwa Film Club has organized screening of classic film “Dehleez” from 1983, starring Nadeem, Shabnam, Shahida Mini, Aslam Pervez and Talish at its media media center.

Film “Dehleez (1983)” was directed by Javed Fazil. It features some of the most popular tunes of recent memory including “Aj tu ghair Sahi” sung by Mehdi Hassan.

In addition “Dehleez” features some other tunes in the voices of Naheed Akhtar and Mehnaz. The superhit soundtrack of the film is composed by Kemal Ahmed.

“Dehleez” is a hugely popular film from the 80’s. It’s story line, music and even the acting techniques have inspired many popular and non-popular films made across the border.

In start of the film screening, Mandwa Film Club Incharge Aijaz Gul briefed the audience about the story of the film.

He paid tributes to the Director of the film Javed Fazil.

A large number of people from different walks of life were participated in the film screening.