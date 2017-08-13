Lok Virsa screens Ajoka play “Dara”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club while

persistently celebrating the 70 years of Independence organized

screening of the British National Theatre production of Ajoka’s

acclaimed play “Dara” on Saturday evening.

The screening was based on the English adaptation of Shahid

Nadeem’s play.

It was staged at the British National Theatre in 2015 amid

critical and popular commendation.

The film screening was followed by a panel discussion on the

significance of the National Theatre production and the conflict

between Prince Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.

The panelists included Executive Director, Lok Virsa Dr

Fouzia Saeed, Anwar Akhtar of Samosa Media UK and production

consultant for the Dara production and Ajoka’s director, playwright

Shahid Nadeem.

Shahid, who is the writer of the Ajoka Theatre plays is

referring to his play `Dara’ and what its story and plot

encompasses.

The play is about the power struggle between Mughal Emperor

Shah Jahan’s two sons, the elder Dara Shikoh – a humble prince who

is locked in a battle for the throne against his younger brother

Aurangzeb – who would later emerge victorious.

But it is not just a play about a struggle for the seat of

power or a family feud. As with all of Shahid’s plays, `Dara’ looks

at much more than that.

This play, so deeply layered, looks at the religious

ideologies that have clashed in the subcontinent over centuries, at

the disputes between the Salafi and Sufi forms of Islam, and at the

extremist mullah ideology that till today overshadows the other more

peaceful interpretation of Islam.

The play then also compares how the course of history may have

been altered if instead of the radical and rigid Aurangzeb, his

liberal and moderate brother Dara Shikoh had ascended to the throne,

as Shah Jahan had originally wished.

In the play, with Shahid’s sharp and witty script writing and

its awe-inspiring musical performances of Amir Khusro’s poetry to

choreographed dances, it seems to be a downright winner for Ajoka

anytime.