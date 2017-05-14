Lok Virsa schedules various programs to mark Int’l Museum Day

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Lok Virsa in collaboration with the

Federal Directorate of Education has scheduled special programs to mark International Museum Day on May 18.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

the day would be observed with an aim to highlight the importance of

Museums in today’s modern world.

She said that various programs being organized including

Children artisans-at-work exhibition and children folk painting

contest on topic of “Museum is My Home” will be arranged at Lok

Virsa.

She said that live folk musical performances by folk artists

will also be held at Heritage Museum Lok Virsa.