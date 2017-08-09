Lok Virsa plans special entertainment activities for children

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Lok Virsa has planned special
entertainment activities for children such as jumping castles,
puppet show, magic show, juggling and local musical programme
at its premises on August 14 in connection with Independence Day.
An official of PNCA told APP that all preparations being
finalized for celebration of 70th years Pakistan Independence Day.
“Lok Virsa will also screen popular national songs on
multimedia projectors on August 14 at both the museums,” he said.
He said Lok Virsa premises will be decorated with colourful
He said that special programs will start from August 11 and
continue till August 14.
Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage
Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the
hub of these activities.
A special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will also
arranged at Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14.
A live performance by newly established Lok Virsa Folk Dance
Group is also scheduled at Heritage Museum. A group of drummers
(dholis) in traditional costumes will entertain the visitors
throughout the day.
Lok Virsa also planned to organize two-day folk band concert
on August 19 and August 20.
