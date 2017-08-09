Lok Virsa plans special entertainment activities for children

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Lok Virsa has planned special

entertainment activities for children such as jumping castles,

puppet show, magic show, juggling and local musical programme

at its premises on August 14 in connection with Independence Day.

An official of PNCA told APP that all preparations being

finalized for celebration of 70th years Pakistan Independence Day.

“Lok Virsa will also screen popular national songs on

multimedia projectors on August 14 at both the museums,” he said.

He said Lok Virsa premises will be decorated with colourful

He said that special programs will start from August 11 and

continue till August 14.

Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage

Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the

hub of these activities.

A special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will also

arranged at Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14.

A live performance by newly established Lok Virsa Folk Dance

Group is also scheduled at Heritage Museum. A group of drummers

(dholis) in traditional costumes will entertain the visitors

throughout the day.

Lok Virsa also planned to organize two-day folk band concert

on August 19 and August 20.