Lok Virsa plans exciting cultural events for next two months

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned exciting cultural events for the next two months to entertain the people of capital city.

In this regard, many of the projects have finalized and are ready to open doors to visitors, Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP. She said that as always, musical evenings are an essential part of the October calendar. She said that Lok Virsa also going to rename Boardroom. Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club also organized screening of Japense-Russian film “Dersu Uzela (1975)”.

She said that renovation of Rooftop Theater was completed and will be reopened as “Bali Jatti Theater” with a musical evening: “2nd Generation of the Great Masters”.

2nd Generation Masters” will be a series of concerts; a new concert will take place every week at the Bali Jatti Rooftop Theater. A Rural Women Conference and musical evening will also be held. Dr. Fouzia said that opening ceremony of 2nd program in Craft is Knowledge Series: “Pottery Making” would also be held in this month October. She further said that renovation of Heritage Library was completed and will be reopened as “Faiz Heritage Library” with an inauguration ceremony for its digitized catalog. “The digitized library catalogue will be available on our website as well,” she said. A Children Lok Mela would be organized at IMCG-G-6/1-4 .

“Unity in Diversity”: 200th Birth Celebrations of Baha’ullah, the Founder of the Baha’i Faith, with musical evening at Open air theater, featuring musical show, tableau and devotional group songs. Mandwa Film club also screening of Pakistani film “Ehsaas(1972)” and Canadian|Iranian film “Incendies (2010)”.