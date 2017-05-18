Lok Virsa organizes session on ‘Folklore’

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa on Thursday organized a session on

“Folklore” here at Zarsanga Hall.

Professor Dr. Frank J. Korom of Boston University was the

chief guest on the occasion. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia

Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life also

attended the session.

Professor Frank J. Korom is Professor of Religion and

Anthropology at Boston University.

In his lecture on the folklore, he said that Folklore never

die but just changes with time. He said that there is a need to

preserve folklore by introducing academic subjects on the topic.

He also highlighted various aspects of the folklore on the

occasion. Later, he also replied a questions of the participants on

the occasion.

Earlier, Executive Director Lok Virsa welcomed the chief guest

Professor Frank J. Korom and participants of the folklore session at

Zarsanga Hall.

She said that Lok Virsa is making efforts to educate the

people about the cultural and folk heritage of the country.

She said that more such events will be arranged in future to

promote the cultural heritage of the country.

Professor Frank J.Korom specializes in South Asia. His

theoretical areas of expertise include the oral traditions, rituals,

and material culture of these regions, as well as the diasporas

originating in or leading to them. His current project focuses on

transnational Sufism.

Dr. Frank has received many grants and awards including the

Premio Pitre prize for his 2003 book titled Hosay Trinidad.

He also serves on a number of editorial boards, most recently

the journal Asian Ethnology.