Lok Virsa organizes Muzakra on “Jirga- a traditional conflict management system”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday organized a “Muzakra” on Jirga- A traditional conflict management system.

In Muzakra session, the speakers discussed the origins, merits and demerits of Jirga system.

Expert Dr. Yar Muhammad Maghmoom Khattak, former Professor and Vice Principal of Edward College Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion. In his papers he highlighted various aspects of Jirga system.

Dr. Khattak is now working as member of Khyber Pakhtunkha Public Service Commission. He is also the author of 17 books and 20 articles on the subjects of local folklore and Pashto literature.

The session was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.