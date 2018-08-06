Lok Virsa organizes “Milli Naghma” contest in connection with Independence day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized a “Milli Naghma Contest” Patriotic National Songs in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The participants will be shortlisted in three stages. The selected contestants will perform live on stage on August 14 at Lok Virsa, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

An official of the Lok Virsa told APP that prizes would be awarded to three best contestants of the competition. He said that Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National and Literary Heritage Shafqat Jalil will attend the ceremony and award prizes to first three winners on August 14.

Auditions under way by the jury and selected contestants names will be announced on August 14.

Music and in particular patriotic songs have the ability to sum up a nation’s mood, its feeling and its sentiments in catchy melodies.