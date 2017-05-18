Lok Virsa organizes colorful programmes on eve of Int’l Museum Day

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday organized special programmes to mark International Museum Day on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed speaking on the

occasion said that the Museum day was observed with an aim to

highlight the importance of Museums in today’s modern world.

The programmes were started with Children artisans-at-work

exhibition and children folk painting contest on topic of “Museum is

My Home” here at Heritage Museum.

The folk music artists also presented live folk music and

entertained the participants.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed also distributed

prizes among the winners of the folk painting contest.

She said that the fascinating thing about the Heritage Museum

Lok Virsa is that it presents history and living traditions of the

people of Pakistan both from the main stream and the remotest

regions of the country.

Dr. Fouzia said that Lok Virsa arranged special programmes to

highlight the importance of museum.

She said that the primary purpose of the museum is to educate

and edify present and future generations of Pakistan and to create

a treasure house for the nation more valuable than the vault of any

bank in the world.

“Most museum in Pakistan are archaeological which are a

throwback from colonial times,” she said, adding that the Heritage

Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan

which presents the history and living traditions of the people of

Pakistan both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the

country.