Lok Virsa introduces a four month course to promote folk music

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Lok Virsa in its effort to promote folk music introduced a four month course at its premises for young talent.

The graduating ceremony of the music course will be held on May 26, at Mai Bhagi Hall, Lok Virsa. Ten students will be passing out from the course and will perform, an official of Lok Virsa told APP. The event will come to an end with certificate distribution.

During the short period of time, coaching in various musical

instruments like Rubab, Bansuri, and Harmonium, In addition basic

classes in singing were also offered to get young people to learn

folk songs.

This was the first set of classes offered in Lok Virsa on the demand of several of our visitors.

After Eid, Lok Virsa will announce its next course, however willing can register now to get an opportunity of music learning.