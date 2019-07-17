Lok Virsa formally launches book on Pakistani cinema

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday organized a launching ceremony of book on the history of Pakistan’s Cinema “Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema”.

Published in January last year with the aim to elaborate the history of Pakistani cinema as an essential part of Pakistan’s cultural heritage, the book has now formally been launched by Lok virsa at its media center.

The authors tracked the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai.