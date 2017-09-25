Lok Virsa for promotion of local handicrafts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has tried its level best to provide

a platform for the handicrafts to keep them alive.

Executive director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that

craft of the month is one part of our struggle to promote

handicrafts.

“We are trying to highlight the real value of these crafts and

want to see this profession flourishing,” she said.

She said that Lok Virsa not only took this initial step of

promoting handicrafts but also formulated a market for them at

country level.

She said that visitors buy these handicrafts from Lok Virsa

and show their eagerness to meet and promote these craftsmen.

Dr. Fouzia said that few crafts which are alive are only

because of the love of craftsmen and the fact is that it is the only

bread earning source for many people.