Lok Virsa, Faiz Ghar to organize Faiz International Festival from Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Faiz Ghar would organize a three-day Faiz International Festival at Alhamra Hall Lahore from November 18.

The three-day festival is an amalgamation of music, art and literature. A number of activities would be arranged including theatre performances, musical evenings, art exhibitions, discussions, folk nights and much more.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that all the performances, theatre shows and talks are free and open for all to attend. However, he said only two musical performances of Abida Parveen and Tina Sani are ticketed. Faiz Ghar Art Gallery Lahore is a project of the Faiz Foundation Trust, set up for the promotion of the progressive and humanistic ideas of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was renowned intellectual, revolutionary poet and author and one of the most celebrated writers of the Urdu language, having been nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Faiz also wrote poetry in the Punjabi language. His work remains influential in Pakistani literature and arts.