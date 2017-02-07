Lok Virsa establishes folk music, heritage audio, video shop

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Lok Virsa has established a shop of traditional music and culture heritage audio, video cassettes, CDs, VCDs and DVDs here at Lok Virsa.

According to Lok Virsa official, these traditional folk music and cultural heritage audio and videos were produced by Lok Virsa.

He said that Lok Virsa has edited, compiled and produced a set of cultural documentaries and videos cassettes.

He said that a professional video studio had been established by the Center at Islamabad.

The equipped mobile units of Lok Virsa can reach any part of the country to capture an event.