Lok Virsa develops three-year strategy to promote traditional cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has developed a three-year strategy

to promote traditional cultural heritage of country.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

Lok Virsa was focusing to engage ethnic communities and develop a

cultural identity among youth.

However, she said “Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan were our top

priority and we worked very closely with children and youth of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan”.

She said that the public response to each initiative was

superb, not only in attending our programs and visiting Museum as we worked closely with the provinces.

Highlighting the projects of current year, she said that craft

of the month, where folk crafts were taught, attracted 15,000

children and expressed hope to set a trends in the schools for

inviting master artisans.

She said that “our summer camp for children introduced with

various Pakistani languages. So far we have covered Wakhi, Balochi,

Sindhi, Pashto and children summer art camp in Brahvi and Punjabi

languages in full swing.”

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Virsa in collaborating with

ethnic students organizations and communities also planed and

organized various cultural shows.

She said that Lok Virsa was also working on research work in field

of cultural heritage in collaboration with Universities.

Executive Director Lok Virsa said that a two-day language

festival in collaboration with Indus Cultural Forum was held

bringing together scholars over 20 Pakistani languages on the

International Mother Language Day.

She said that a new diorama of Hazara community was

established at Heritage Museum fully owning Hazara culture of

Balochistan and the community.

She said that Lok Virsa also arranged loads of folk music

programs and held music classes for Rubab, Saroz and Flute.

The Excutive Director said that Lok Virsa also organized

celebrations of Eid, Christmas, Vesakhi, Nowruz, Holi and Basant.

She said that a ten-day annual Lok Mela was arranged with more

organized, diverse and cultural way to entertain thousands of

visitors.

“We are sharing DVDs of Lok Virsa’s new productions of music

programs this year. This also includes a set of folk beats, an

English Program was produced for PTV World,” she said.

She said that Lok Virsa also organized special programs to pay

tributes to legend folk poets and singers of the country.