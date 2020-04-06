Lok Virsa continue to promote Pakistani culture through research

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is prompting Pakistani cultural heritage and folklore through research projects of university students on significant aspects of national culture.

Lok Virsa has conducted field surveys to record folk, culture and traditions.

According to an official of Lok Virsa, it conducted research on different sub-fields of folk and traditional heritage including folk songs, romantic folktales, nursery rhymes etc, children games, celebrations at birth and weddings and others.

He said the Lok Virsa published books on various facets of Pakistani folklore and cultural heritage covering all provinces and regions of the country. Books were published in series such as folk songs, folk tales, folk romances, folk entertainment, folk poetry, sufi poetry, cultural information, cultural surveys, folk classics and folk songs.

Lok Virsa has the mandate to document traditional heritage at the regional, district and sub-district level.