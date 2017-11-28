Lok Virsa completes work on renovation of CDs, Book shops, Lok Khaba

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has completed work on the renovation of CDs shop, book shop, sharbat shop and Lok Khaba, a traditional food restaurant.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that renewed CDs and Book shop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy books, videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries of their choice.

He said that newly constructed ‘Sharbat Shop’, was already inaugurated, adding that the shop was serving as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.

He said that on daily basis thousands of people were visiting Lok Virsa, adding that specially on Saturday and Sunday most visitors came from across the country to enjoy tour of Heritage Museum.