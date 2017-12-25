Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid’s day in a big way

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Lok Virsa Monday celebrated the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a big way which was organised by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education.

Special features included ribbon cutting and cake cutting ceremony followed by a prestigious opening ceremony held at the beautiful surroundings of Lok Virsa Heritage Museum. Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

A special exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in the field of weaving, doll making, mirror work and wood work was also part of the Quaid-e-Azam day celebrations at Lok Virsa.

Fifty art students from different schools and colleges also took part in a painting contest on the topic “Humare Quaid” and expressed their love to the great leader through their paintings.

Around one thousand youth and children along with their families and teachers participated in the celebrations and enjoyed the fabulous programmes presented by Lok Virsa marking the occasion.

The opening ceremony presented live “milli naghmas” including “millat ka pasban hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, “Yun de humain azadi ke dunya hui hairan”, “Ah roohe Quaid”, “Shukria Pakistan”, “Ah watan ye aqidatain” and Kalam-e-Iqbal “Khudi ka sere nehan”.

In order to create harmony and integration among all federating units, special performances presenting popular Pashto, Balochi, Sindhi and Punjab folk songs were also arranged at the ceremony, which enjoyed the audience a lot. Mystic songs projecting the message of peace, love and bortherhoold were also presented. Lok Virsa folk dance group presented popular Sindhi “jhoomar” dance.

In his address, Senator Mushahidullah Khan paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders of Pakistan movement for their untiring struggle and meritorious contribution in creation of Pakistan.

He also shed light on the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent before partition. He also highly commended efforts of Lok Virsa in creating an environment of unity and integration among the entire nation through a cultural perspective and promoting the culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful and effective manner.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed said it was time we revert to the principles of our Quaid. She said we needed to transform our country in the light of his vision to make it successful.