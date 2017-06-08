Lok Virsa announces schedule of events

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced an exciting
schedule of events for month of July and August.
According to schedule, Mandwa Film Club Lok Virsa would
organize screening of film ‘Piyasa’ on July 2 at its Media center.
Auditions for new talent would be arranged under Lok Virsa Open
Mic series on July 2. One month Summer Camp would be started from
July 5 to July 31 at Lok Virsa.
Lok Virsa Mandwa film club would organize film screening of
film ‘The Notebook’ on July 8 and on July 15 film Chakkori would be
screened. Anniversary of Mandwa film club would be held on July 22.
On August 14 Pakistan Independence Day celebrations would be
arranged at Heritage Museum Hall of Lok Virsa.
While on August 20 Folk Band concert would also be arranged by
Lok Virsa.
