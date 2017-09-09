Lok Virsa announces capacity enhancement programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday announced a capacity
enhancement two-day certification programme called “Results Based
Management for Cultural Organization”.
The training programme would be held at Lok Virsa Media centre
on September 23-24.
Papa Mukhtar Mbaye, a trainer and Head of Operations, UNESCO
Pakistan would led the two-day training sessions.
The participants would learn how to use a RBM approach to
design and manage programmes in the field of development that deliver
tangible benefits and optimize the use of resources.
