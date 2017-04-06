Lok Mela starts from tomorrow with colourful performances

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Annual ten-day cultural festival “Lok

Mela” will start from Friday with colourful performances by folk

artists, showcasing dynamic rural life and culture at Shakarparian.

Addressing a press conference here at Heritage Museum,

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the

festival would bring cultures and civilizations of all regions of

the country under one roof.

She said that more than 700 artists, singers and artisans

would participate in the festival and represent the real cultural

values of the country.

Folk artists from the four provinces, including Azad Jammu

and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also perform during ten days

festival.

“Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts,

crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan,” she

said.

Dr.Fouzia said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the

federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active

participation of the people.

“The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other

performers would entertain the visitors from across the country,”

she said.

She said that the festival include provincial pavilions

depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural

food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner,

concerts in open air theatre and several others.

“In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each

pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr. Fouzia said.

She informed that a cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition of their craftsmanship.

Dr. Fouzia said that first time Lok Virsa has planned shuttle

bus service for the visitors, adding that shuttle buses would

provide pick and drop to the visitors from various points.

She said that politicians and renowned celebrities also attend

the ten-days Lok Festival.

She said that ten folk culture nights also be part of Lok

Mela.