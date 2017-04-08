Lok Mela in full swing with all its festivities

ISLAMABAD April 8 (APP ): The colorful ten-day folk festival, Lok Mela is in full swing with all its festivities continued to be a major source of attraction for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Lok Mela organized by Lok Virsa at Shakarparian started on April 7 will conclude on April 16.

Since the first day of its inauguration the ‘mela’ became talk of the town among the residents of the two cities. The major features of the festival to attract the public include artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric songs and dance ensembles, rural musicians, cultural evenings, promotional stalls by public organizations and NGOs, general assembly of crafts people, an exotic craft bazaar, traditional food cuisine and food stalls have enthralled both adults and children.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Mela is amazing and these folkloric songs and dance ensembles by the artists have mesmerized me and my kids. All provinces and regions including Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir got the opportunity to showcase their respective rich cultures comprising indigenous folk music, songs, traditional dances and traditional cuisines.

A large number of people from different walks of life including professional and general masses, art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances of the artists.

The visitors lauded Lok Virsa for arranging shuttle service to the Lok Mela.

Later, in evening Vaisakhi Festival held here at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa to pay tribute to the legendary folk artists of Punjab province. Renowned Singer Rahat, Bano, Niazi brothers Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi, Saima Akhtar and Imran Ali performed in the festival and entertained the audience at Open Air Theatre of Lok Virsa.

More than 700 artists, singers and artisans participating in the festival and represent the real cultural values of the country.

For the first time Lok Virsa initiated shuttle service to bring visitors from various points to Lok Virsa.

The Lok Mela cultural activities can be live seen throughout the country and in many other parts of the world.

For the first time Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theatre especially for the young talent in the Lok Mela.