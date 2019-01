LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP)-:National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Chairman Justice (Retd) Javaid Iqbal on Thursday said it was top

priority of NAB to take the cases of mega corruption to their

logical end.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held for the

affectees of Ferozepur Housing Society here at NAB office,

the Chairman stressed that NAB believed in “work, work and

work” under the provided law.