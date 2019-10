ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):The lockdown continues on the 63rd consecutive day, today, with all shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

As Kashmir getting into the third month of the crisis triggered by the August 5 decision of abrogation of special status and downgrading of the Jammu and Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed in the territory.