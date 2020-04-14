Lockdown extended for two more weeks with easing of restrictions for construction industry, low-risk sectors: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Easing restrictions for various low-risk industries and sectors, including construction, chemical manufacturing, fertilizers, mining, glass manufacturing and some others, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said it was decided to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown for another two weeks.

The prime minister, in a televised media-briefing about various decisions taken during the National Coordination Committee (NCC), said the decision to extend the lockdown, which was aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, was taken with consensus and in consultation with all the provinces.

He, however, added that keeping in view the hardships and unemployment faced by daily-wagers and small businesses due to the lockdown, it was decided to open the construction industry and other low-risk sectors.

The prime minister was flanked by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on National Security Moeed Yousaf and SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

He said the government, through an ordinance to be issued on Wednesday, would also announce a historic stimulus incentives package for the promotion of construction industry and creation of job opportunities in the country.

The prime minister referred to the issue of undue price-hike of essential food items caused by smuggling and hoarding, and said the government in order to check the illegal acts would also introduce an ordinance in a day or two.

Under the proposed ordinance, he said, the people involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential and basic food commodities, including wheat, would be dealt with sternly.

The prime minister warned that the government, in order to save the masses from undue price-hike caused by hoarding of commodities particularly in the holy month of Ramazan, would not only take action against the managers involved in hoarding but would also catch the owners.

He said as the holy month of Ramadan was round the corner, he would soon hold a meeting with Ulema and religious scholars of different schools of thought to reach a consensus and have a national response on how to continue with religious activities and create a balance during the holy month in the wake of threat posed by COVID-19.

The prime minister said with the wheat being harvested across the country, there was no restriction on agricultural activities in the rural areas.

He said all the decisions in the NCC meeting today were taken with almost consensus (98% consensus), except difference of views on some matters. The provinces, however, after the 18th Constitutional Amendment had the powers to take decisions according to their requirements, without any interference from the Federal Government.

Imran Khan said with the blessings of Allah Almighty and the preventive measures, including the lockdown, taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak hitting the whole world badly, Pakistan with having just 30 percent of COVID-19 projected cases, so far had a very low mortality rate.

He said Pakistan in the current situation had enough capacity, including healthcare facilities, personal protection equipment, ventilators etc. to tackle the challenge. However, if there was any spike in the corona cases, the healthcare system would not be able to handle the situation.

Noting the facts with pleasure and terming the low rate of mortality with less than projected cases as a good news, the prime minister, however, cautioned that the people must continue to take preventive measures against the COVID-19.

He said Pakistan was fighting a war on two fronts, one against the COVID-19 and the other against poverty and unemployment caused by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the contagion.

Imran Khan in that respect also referred to the allocation of just around $8 billion for the corona relief package by Pakistan as against the huge sums earmarked by the developed and rich nations, including $2,000 billion by the United States, $1000 $ by Japan etc.

He said the distribution of Rs 1,2000 among the 12 million poorest of the poor and deserving families under the historic and unprecedented Rs 144 billion Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme indicated the government’s concerns about the poor and daily-wagers affected by the lockdown.

The prime minister said he was proud to claim that the Emergency Cash Programme was apolitical and transparent, as the process of selection of the people eligible for emergency cash assistance was fully automated and did not involve any human interaction.

He said 2.8 million families had so far received Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said since the poor people, including daily-wagers, were facing difficulties due to the lockdown and coronavirus, it was the state’s responsibility to reach them and take care of them.

However, against the Western countries where 90 to 99% daily-wagers and workers were registered under the social security systems and could be easily reached in case of emergency and unemployment, he said, 75% of daily-wagers in Pakistan were not registered.

That was why, he added, the government initiated the Emergency Cash Programme. Since such cash could not cater to the full needs of the labourers for a long period, the government decided to open the low-risk industries, including the construction, in phases but with some SOPs so that the people got back to their work with preventive measures, the prime minister said.

Imran Khan also mentioned with pleasure that around one million people had so far got themselves registered with the PM Corona Relief Tiger Force, which he had announced earlier. They would help identify and reach out to the poor and deserving for the distribution of emergency cash.

The prime minister said modalities were also being discussed and finalized to bring back the Pakistanis stranded abroad in transits or lockdowns due to the outbreak of COVOID-19.

He said since the people travelling back home from abroad, including the Zaireens (pilgrims), initially brought the coronavirus to Pakistan, the government in coordination with the provinces was making arrangements such as testing and quarantine facilities before bringing them back to the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the government had formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all the shopkeepers, industries and construction sectors by including recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and provinces.

He said the government would fully implement the SOPs in the larger interest of the people’s safety, besides smooth running of the businesses and industries.

He said the government’s estimation was that the number of corona cases in Pakistan would be increased up to 18,000 till April 14 but fortunately the number was less by two-third, which, however, did not mean to be relaxed and to avoid protective measures.

Dr Mirza said the number of the dead was 96 against the estimation of 190 during the period. It all happened as the government had taken timely strict steps to fight the coronavirus. As a whole the measures had a good effect to curb the spread of the virus, he added.

Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar rejected the statements of some politicians that there was no coordination between the Federal Government and the provinces to address the COVID-19.

He said the Federal Government’s strategy from the day one had been to bring all the provinces and stakeholders on board before taking decisions.

He said the chief ministers of all the provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister were participating in the meetings of National Coordination Committee (NCC) through video link, besides chief secretaries of the respective provinces and experts.

He said different political parties were in power in the four provinces ,Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, but such a coordination on any such national forum had never been witnessed in the history of Pakistan .

He said all decisions in the NCC meetings were being taken with consensus, adding that today was the 9th meeting of NCC where there was 98 percent consensus on various things while on some things the provinces were authorized to take their own decisions.

Similarly, he said, the National Command and Control Centre was also meeting regularly to ensure effective coordination among the federal and provincial governments to control the coronavirus.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hamad Azhar, while explaining details of the industries and business being opened from April 15, said the government had identified those industries and businesses to be opened which had low risk effects.

He said the government had allowed opening of various industries from April 15, including chemical, e-commerce, soft-wear development and economic packages, cement, fertilizers, mines, minerals, drycleaner, nurseries, units of manufacturing agriculture machineries, glass manufacturing, and all exports industries with the condition of the Export Development Corporation of Pakistan would check their export orders, Hamad Azhar said the construction sector would be opened in phases, in the first phase brickline and crush etc would be opened and later on crushing plants and bitumen plants. He, however, said there were differences among the provinces about opening of the construction sites. It was, however, an ongoing process and the government would constantly review it, he added.

He said books and stationary shops would be opened with precautionary measures. He said the Federal Government had also recommended to the provinces to open shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, barbers and hawkers.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Aassistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, said the repatriation of Pakistani labour community in the Gulf countries, released prisoners from various countries, Umrah pilgrims and those Pakistanis, whose visas had been expired, was the government’s priority

He said the government had gradually allowed opening of air traffic from April 4 and in the last one week, some 2,000 Pakistanis had been repatriated from various countries.

He said after opening of Islamabad International Airport, the government was opening six more airports from April 14 and after April 20 six more would be opened.

He said 2,000 Pakistani would be repatriated from various countries by April 19, adding that after April 20, from 6,000 to 7,000 Pakistanis would be brought every week to their home country.

Moeed Yusuf said a total of 35,000 Pakistanis wanted to come back from various countries and the government would repatriate all of them in a safe manner.

He said last week Pakistan opened its border for Afghan nationals who were stuck up here. Similarly, some Pakistani citizens were stuck up in Afghanistan and their repatriation would also be started during the current week.

He said 5,000 to 6,000 Pakistani citizens would be brought back from Afghanistan during the period and for them quarantine centers had been set up at Chamman and Torkham borders.

Similarly, he said, border with Iran would be closed but essential items from five districts of Iran would be brought for the local people.