Local transmission becomes dominant factor in COVID-19 spread: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the local transmission was becoming dominant cause of spread of COVID-19 during law few days, which was reported at 65 percent.

Dr Mirza, in a televised briefing on COVID-19, said that due to government’s effective and prompt measures besides preventive measures adopted by the citizens, the cases’ fatality rate was still low in Pakistan, against the global mortality rate.

He however said that still there were threats of spread of the disease and advised the citizens to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that citizens should continue implementing protective measures as per health officials’ directions to prevent from carrying coronavirus and stop any spread due local transmission.

He said that a briefing was given to foreign diplomats at National Control and Operation Centre (NCOC). He added they appreciated the efforts of the government in fight against COVID-19.

He said that due to closure of OPDs, patients were facing issues. He added the government was working on different aspects to address the issues of these patients.

He said that during meeting with the President and the Prime Minister, Ulemas have pledged to follow SOPs during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Sharing breakup of corona cases, Dr Zafar Mirza said 104,302 tests had been conducted in Pakistan so far with 4,178 tests during last 24 hours. He added so far total 8,418 confirmed cases had been reported with 425 cases during last 24 hours.

Dr Zafar Mirza said out of total 176 deaths, 17 were reported during 24 hours while some patients were still in critical condition. He said that in in total deaths, 74% were male and 82% were above 80 years of age.

He said that the government had tried its level best to control the disease and added that the federal government had prepared standard operating procedures (SOPs), which had also been shared with the provinces for their implementation by the manufacturing units, retailers, shops and industries, which were being opened.

He said that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations were also included in the SOPs. He added it will be the responsibility of owners and employers mainly to ensure implementation of all required preventive measures including social distancing and avoiding rush of customers.