Local governments urged to help achieving SDGs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the role of local governments was

pivotal to achieving Sustainable Development Goals set by the United

Nations for all its member countries.

Addressing mayors of local governments of all districts of the

country here at a Summit on SDGs, the minister said the

representatives could be helpful in expediting the implementation

process of SDGs.

The primary objective of this seminar was to initiate a

dialogue on the prospects of SDGs at local level and to develop

coordination and support mechanisms for SDGs among all three tiers

of the government.

The minister said he would contact the chief ministers of all

four provinces for cooperating with the local government’s

representatives in this regard.

The role of local governments, he said had become critical in

SDG achievement, especially from the perspective of identification,

planning, implementation, monitoring and oversight.

The participation of the local population in their areas in

the identification of local needs, and subsequently planning and

implementation is essential, and needs to be ensured, the minister

added.

He said local communities ought to be the “real beneficiaries”

of the SDGs, and steps needed to be taken to increase their voice in

the development planning and implementation process.

The minister added that Pakistan was among the least developed

countries in term of social sector development, therefore the present

government had taken a number of measures for the development of

various social sectors including health, education, environment and

poverty eradication.

Ahsan Iqbal said after 18th constitutional amendment, the

responsibilities and functions of provincial governments had

increased substantially especially in the social sector.

He asked the local government representatives to also ensure

good governane in their respective areas to improve the performance

in public sectors.

The UN SDGs are an outcome of contentious deliberations of all

member States that have been ratified by Head of States of the

countries on September 25 to 27, 2015.

As an international development framework, the SDGs offer a

diverse opportunity to transform the national, regional and local

development framework and planning.

The 17 goals and 169 targets of SDGs call for theoretical and

conceptual clarity to design a plausible implementation plan for the

next 15 years.

In June 2016, the UN Statistical Commission proposed

approximately 241 SDG indicators for Pakistan to review the progress

at the national and global level.

These indicators will be tracked for monitoring progress at

regional, national and sub-national levels.