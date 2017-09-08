Loadshedding to be a thing of past by year’s end : Shahid Khaqan

CHASHMA (Mianwali), Sept 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said the government would end power

load-shedding in the country by the end of year, and complete

ongoing power projects by next June.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the C-4,

the Prime Minister said his government was committed to end

electricity load-shedding and would add 10,000 MW to the

national grid by end of its term.

He said C-4 was a step forward for the PAEC in achieving

its target of adding 8800 MW to the national grid by the year

2020.

The Prime Minister said his government would fulfill the

target, given by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the PAEC.

He said the C-4 project started injecting power into the

national grid only after a period of eight months since the

operationalisation of C-3, and termed it a matter of pride for

the entire nation. The three power units of Chasma were providing

900 MW of less expensive electricity, he added.

He said “The power supply situation today is much better

in the country as compared to few years back.”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recalled that the

government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was in

power when Pakistan entered into an agreement with China for

construction of Chasma’s Unit One project and termed it the

foundation for a strong Pakistan-China cooperation in civil

nuclear power projects.

He said Pakistan has put in place a reliable nuclear

power project and it was being ensured that all these projects

fully complied with the safeguards of the International Atomic

Energy Agency (IAEA). All future nuclear power plants are also

being constructed under the same guidelines, he added.

He said three nuclear power projects were already

operational and were providing less expensive electricity.

He pointed that it was a matter of satisfaction that K-2

and K-3 power plants in Karachi were being completed at a fast

pace, and would provide less expensive and clean energy.

He said Pakistan was proud to indigenously operate the

plamts under the Karachi Nuclear Power Project for four decades

without any foreign assistance.

The Prime Minister lauded the contributions of the

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in power generation,

health and agriculture. He said Pakistan earned precious

foreign exchange through cotton crop, while 18 cancer

hospitals were providing quality healthcare to people.

Shahid Khaqan also appreciated the cooperation of

China in civil nuclear power generation projects and urged

the Chinese companies to invest more in nuclear power

projects.

“Our government has initiated large projects with

China under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and its

benefits are having a trickledown effect” he added.

He said progress was visible on projects of roads,

Thar coal and Gwadar, while GDP has risen to over 5 per

cent and hoped it would be 6 percent next year.

The government, he said, was desirous of greater

participation of the private sector in the CPEC projects.

He said the Chinese government has also showed its keen

interest in injecting more funds in various projects.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the

Government of China, EXIM Bank of China and China Atomic

Energy Commission for its support in making Pakistan

self-sufficient in electricity.

The event was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan

Iqbal, Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher

Ali, Chairman PAEC Mohammad Naeem, Chinese ambassador

Sun We Dong, DG SPD Lt Gen Mazhar Naveed and Member

Power PAEC Syed Yousaf Raza, representatives of the

Chinese companies and senior officials.