Livestock development on National Development Agenda: Sahibzada

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, while stressing the

need of global efforts for improved FMD control programme to prevent animal diseases, said that the incumbent government had placed livestock on its national development agenda, “This sector is being focused as tool for economic growth and rural development,” the minister said while addressing National Workshop on “Sustainable Prevention of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) for Enhanced Meat Exports from Pakistan,” here Wednesday.