Literary endeavours instrumental to bring peace in society: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said

literary endeavours can play instrumental role in projecting soft

image of the country and creating a peaceful and stable society.

He was speaking during a meeting with Special Assistant to

Prime Minister, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui at the division’s premises.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui congratulated Ali

Jahangir Siddiqui on assuming his responsibilities as Special

Assistant to Prime Minister and hoped he would utilize his abilities

for bringing positive developments in the country.

He said the NH&LH division has successfully arranged national

and international calligraphy exhibition which have received over-

whelming response from the art lovers.

Irfan Siddiqui said the division will continue its efforts to

promote literature and rich cultural heritage of the country through

arranging similar activities in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui said,

reactivation of literary organizations under this division is a

welcoming step.

He appreciated the efforts of the division for arranging

International Calligraphy Exhibition with the support of Research

Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization

of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He hoped the division will arrange such events in future for

promotion of rich heritage of country at international level.