ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said
literary endeavours can play instrumental role in projecting soft
image of the country and creating a peaceful and stable society.
He was speaking during a meeting with Special Assistant to
Prime Minister, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui at the division’s premises.
Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui congratulated Ali
Jahangir Siddiqui on assuming his responsibilities as Special
Assistant to Prime Minister and hoped he would utilize his abilities
for bringing positive developments in the country.
He said the NH&LH division has successfully arranged national
and international calligraphy exhibition which have received over-
whelming response from the art lovers.
Irfan Siddiqui said the division will continue its efforts to
promote literature and rich cultural heritage of the country through
arranging similar activities in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui said,
reactivation of literary organizations under this division is a
welcoming step.
He appreciated the efforts of the division for arranging
International Calligraphy Exhibition with the support of Research
Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization
of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
He hoped the division will arrange such events in future for
promotion of rich heritage of country at international level.
Literary endeavours instrumental to bring peace in society: Irfan Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said