ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said literary activities were a healthy sign of intellectually developed nations which improved the mental growth of the populace, besides enlightening them with the experiences of the history.
The president said this while addressing 3rd Sindh Literature Festival being held in Karachi, said a President House statement.
Literary activities healthy sign of intellectually developed nations: President
