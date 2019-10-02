Limited tickets for Lahore T20Is remaining

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):World No.1 Pakistan will be in action in three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 5, 7 and 9 October, and tickets for these matches are selling fast.

Tickets for Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfraz Nawaz enclosures for all the three T20Is have been sold-out.

The first T20I tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures have been sold-out, while limited tickets are available for the two enclosures for the second and third T20Is. Tickets of Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Rajas, Saeed Anwar, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures remain available for all three matches.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said here on Wednesday: