Like Kobler, new German envoy also fond of Pakistani spicy food

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, who took charge of office in Islamabad in July this year, is also fond of Pakistani foods, particularly spicy snack food ‘Channa Chaat’ like his predecessor Matrin Kobler.

The ambassador, who was on a visit to Lahore last week, tried the ‘Channa Chaat’ for the first time while taking round of the Lawrence Garden.

“It was a bit spicy but taste was good. Even I drank the sauce at the end,” he posted his expressions on his social media accounts, including Twitter and Facebook, besides the embassy’s website.

The ambassador can be seen enjoying the ‘Channa Chaat’ in the pictures uploaded on the social sites.

As regards his visit to the provincial metropolis, he alluded to the famous Punjabi saying – Jinnay Lahore Nhi Takiya O Jamya Nhi.

“Who hasn’t seen #Lahore, hasn’t been born. This Pakistani saying in mind during my trip to Lahore offered a nice occasion for a 2nd birthday!” he remarked.

Regarding the Badshahi Mosque, the ambassador said it showed an impressive beauty of the Moghul architecture.

He said,”Visited #BadshahiMosque & was impressed by the beauty of Moghul architecture. Although the view was impaired by smog, I’ve seen Lahore!”

Ambassador Schlagheck also visited the Lahore Fort. “I went for a morning stroll in #LahoreFort – a stunningly beautiful artefact of the sub-continent’s rich history and culture. Particularly impressed by the picture wall which was recently renovated with #German support. Met some (Pakistani) tourists who enjoyed the fort as much as I did!” he said in his social media posts.