ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Dust-Thunderstorm/ light rain with gusty
winds would give a sigh of relief to the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday.
Duststorm/drizzle with gusty winds is also likely at a few places in
Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob divisions,
upper FATA and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
However, mainly hot and dry weather to grip most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of
the country and likely to affect during next few days, an official of met
office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.
During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of
the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at
isolated places in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Bahawalpur divisions
and Kashmir.
Rainfall recorded during this time span was Balochistan: Panjgur 08mm
and Khuzdar 01mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Turbat 44øC, Larkana,
Hyderabad, Chhor 43øC, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Noorpurthal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Rohri 42øC, Lahore, Multan 38øC, Karachi, Peshawar,
Faisalabad 37øC, Islamabad 35øC, Quetta, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Gilgit 29øC, Skardu 29øC, Dir, Chitral 28øC and Murree 22øC.
Light rain to provide relief to Isloiites during weekend
ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Dust-Thunderstorm/ light rain with gusty