Lifting down-trodden from poverty my personal mission, says PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that helping down-trodden and lifting them out of poverty was his government’s main focus which he himself was pursuing as a personal mission.

Expanding tax base, institutional reforms, and out-of-the-box solutions for service delivery are the priority areas for achieving the goal of good governance, stated the Prime Minister while talking to Shixin Chen, Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), who called on him along with Senior Advisor Ehsan Khan and Country Director ADB for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Vice President ADB briefed the Prime Minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness. He stated that Pakistan, being a founding member, was an important partner of ADB.