Lifestyle changes at the top of Misbah’s priorities ahead of 17-day training camp

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is set to bring in some changes, especially on the dietary and training front, as he takes charge of the 17-day Pakistan training camp which got underway in Lahore on Thursday.

Misbah, who led Pakistan into his early forties, is well aware of the tricks to staying fit. He wants to pass on his experiences to the next generation of players, with an emphasis on long-term habit formation and healthy routines.

“My aim is to get the players to inculcate habits on a routine basis, as part of their lifestyle, to minimise chances of fitness issues in the future,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ICC’s official website icc-cricket.com, on the eve of the camp.