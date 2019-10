ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Normal life remained crippled on the 67th day, today, as military lockdown has cost the territory’s economy more than Rs 200 billion over the past two months in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Sevice, amid continued military siege, internet and mobile phone services are snapped, public transport is off the roads, and business establishments are shut while schools and offices continue to wear a deserted look.