Liaqat Ali Khan of PTI wins PK-17 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Liaqat Ali Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-17 Lower Dir-V by securing 22,864 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) candidate Saeed Gul stood second by securing 18,378 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Muzaffar Khan grabbed third position by getting 6,302 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.76%.