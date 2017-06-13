LHC declines request to stop PCB tribunal proceedings against Khalid Latif

LAHORE, June 13 (APP): A Lahore High Court (LHC) division

bench on Tuesday again declined a request to stop Pakistan

Cricket Board’s (PCB) tribunal proceedings against suspended

cricketer Khalid Latif.

The bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, heard the

intra-court appeal (ICA), filed by Khalid Latif, challenging

PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code and tribunal proceedings regarding

the Pakistan Super League (PSL) corruption allegations against

him. The bench adjourned the matter till July 10 and sought

assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan.

Earlier, appellant’s counsel submitted that the LHC

single bench had dismissed the petition, filed by Khalid Latif

against the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and tribunal proceedings

regarding the PSL corruption allegations against him.

He contended that the single bench orders were not

sustainable in the eyes of law. He submitted that the PCB’s

Anti-Corruption Code had status of law and it was mandatory to

notify the same in the gazette of Pakistan. Since it was not

notified in the gazette, therefore, it was illegal and without

any force, he submitted.

He further submitted that the PCB chairman did not have

any power to form a tribunal. The court was requested to set

aside the LHC single bench order as well as tribunal

proceedings.

The counsel also pointed out that the bench issued

notices to the respondents on last hearing but no reply had

been filed on their behalf. He contended that if the tribunal

decided the case then the ICA would become ineffective. He

pleaded the bench to restrain tribunal from making a final

decision on the issue or suspend the tribunal proceedings till

the final decision of the appeal.

However, the bench declined the requests and observed

that tribunal orders could be challenged at any legal forum.

The tribunal proceedings could not be stopped as no stay order

could be issued on appeals wherein legal provisions were

challenged. The bench adjourned the further hearing till

till July 10 and sought assistance from attorney general

besides directions to respondents for filing a reply.

The bench had already declined to stop tribunal

proceedings on May 4 after Khalid Latif’s counsel made request

for the purpose.

Latif has been charged for breaching Articles 2.1.1,

2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB’s

Anti-Corruption

Code. He faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and

failure to report it, and another charge of attempting to lure

other players to fixing.

The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption

charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice

Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman Lt-Gen (retd)

Tauqir Zia and former Test captain

Wasim Bari.