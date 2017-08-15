LHC bars PAT from making arrangements for sit-in at The Mall

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on
Tuesday restrained Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) from making
arrangements for a sit-in at The Mall here.
The court also sought a reply from the PAT till August
16.
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed these orders while
hearing a petition, filed by Naeem Mir, Secretary General, The
Mall Traders Association against PAT’s step of staging a
sit-in at The Mall.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Asad Manzoor
Butt, arguing before the court, submitted that the court had
imposed a ban on staging rallies at The Mall, but despite that,
rallies were being staged.
He pointed out that in another case regarding implementation
of the ban on rallies at The Mall, a provincial law officer
assured the court that all steps would be taken to ensure the
ban at The Mall. However, after a few days, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri
staged a rally on The Mall on August 8, which kept the road
closed for many hours.
He said that the PAT leadership had announced staging a
sit-in at The Mall on August 16, with a demand to make public
the Model Town Inquiry Commission report.
He contended that the step would not only affect the business
activities but would also cause problems for people. He
pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation
of the ban on rallies at The Mall.
To a court query, the Punjab advocate general submitted that
Section 144 had been imposed at The Mall and action would be
taken if any violation was committed.
To another court query, Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, a
leader of the PAT, apprised the court that he did not receive
any instruction from the party regarding the petition.
At this, the court stopped PAT from making arrangements
for a sit-in at The Mall and adjourned the matter till August
16.
The court directed Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry to appear
before it after taking instructions from the party.
