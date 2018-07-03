LHC adjourns hearing of petitions filed by Shahid Khaqan, Fawad Chaudhry till July 4

LAHORE, Jul 03 (APP):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday adjourned hearing of petitions filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry against appellate tribunal decisions of rejecting their nomination papers till July 4.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petitions and adjourned them till July 4, with a direction for further arguments. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was also present during the proceedings whereas the former premier did not turn up.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench had already allowed former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to contest election from NA-57 (Murree) and NA-67 (Jhelum) respectively while suspending appellate tribunal decisions of rejecting their nomination papers from said constituencies.

Shahid Khaqan and Fawad Chaudhry through different petitions challenged the tribunal’s decisions against them before the High Court under its writ jurisdiction with a prayer to set aside tribunal decisions of rejecting their nomination papers and disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

An Appellate tribunal headed by Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi at the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court had rejected the nomination papers of the former premier and Fawad Chaudhry.