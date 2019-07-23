Let Safraz lead in all formats, appoint Babar as his deputy: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Tuesday urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to retain skipper Safraz Ahmed for all three formats and appoint Babar Azam as his deputy.

Qadir, who appeared in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993, said though Pakistan failed to make a place in the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the captain must not be held responsible for the failure.

“Sarfraz is a match-winning captain and has shown his fighting spirit several times. I think he should continue leading in all the three formats,” he told APP.