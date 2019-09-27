Let Kashmiri people decide their future, it’s their right: PM Khan

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (APP):The future of Kashmir should be decided by the Kashmiri people, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday, and called on the United Nations Security Council to implement its decades-old resolutions that gave them the option to join either India or Pakistan.

“It is their (Kashmiris) right to decide, whatever they want,” he told a cheering audience of American intellectuals, former diplomats, representatives of media and members of Pakistani community at Asia Society.

“This is an open offer, why don’t India and Pakistan both allow them to decide their future,” he added.