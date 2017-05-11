Legislatures should endeavour to be the gold standard for upholding rule of law, permission to PTI denied as per rules: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurengzeb winding up discussion on a motion by PTI in the senate

Thursday said that the permission to the party to hold a press

conference at PID was denied as per Rule 55, Section-3 of the

Rules of Business of the Government of Pakistan 1973, which did

not permit political parties to hold press conferences at PID.

The minister said that allowing the holding of

press conference at PID would have been violation of the rules

besides setting a wrong precedent.

She said that the concerned rule obligated all

federal government organizations that all official news

and information shall be conveyed to the press and general

public through PID or External Publicity Wing of

Information and Broadcasting Division and such officers as

may be authorized by the government shall act as official

spokesperson of the government while conducting press conference in

PID.

No statement involving foreign policy shall be made by a

person other than the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs or

the Prime Minister without prior consultation with the

Aoreign Affairs Division.

The minister referring to the permission given to PTI to hold

a press conference at PID in 2016 by the then information

minister, said that he might have relaxed the rules to allow

a political party to hold press conference at PID.

She said it was unpleasant for her to refuse the PTI members to

hold a press briefing at PID but she could not violate the

rules.

Marriyum contended that if the Parliamentarians who were

the authors of the laws and rules started violating the same,

then nobody would follow these laws and rules.

Marriyum said that if the Parliamentarians desired people to

respect the law and change their attitudes, then they would have to

set worth emulating examples for them.

The Minister explained that she had received a written request

by the PTI member just 15 minutes prior to the time set for

the press conference and she immediately asked the

Press Information Department for a prompt reply to the party

quoting the stated rule.

She quoted another instance when a

written request by PTI members was received just 15 minutes before

the time set for press conference and she had responded quoting

the same rules.

The MOS also responded to a point made by Leader of

the Opposition Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and said, when the resignation

of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was being demanded in

connection with Panama Papers, the ministers used to

present the government’s stance and not of Pakistan Muslim

League-N in their press conference at PID, as the office of

chief executive was being targeted.

The minister also informed the House that no indecent

treatment was meted out to PTI members as she had strictly directed

the PID officials to show respect to the Parliamentarians even

though the live telecast by TV channels clearly

indicated that the PTI members approached PID accompanied by

some other people.