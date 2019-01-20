Legislators could restore Parliament’s dignity by continuing legislation process: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the political parties could restore the dignity and authority of the parliament by continuing its legislation process for the development of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the legislators of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were not supporting the government to make legislation in the parliament on the public friendly projects.

The minister said the opposition was trying to escape from the ongoing accountability process and wanted to take a relief from the government on the matter.

Commenting on new Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said there would be a visible changes and reforms would come in the country’s judicial system under the leadership of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

He hoped the Judicial system in the tenure of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would be more strong and successful to provide justice to the people.

Responding to another question about the former CJP, he said the work and services of Justice (R)Saqaib Nisar would be remembered in the history due to his bold and brave decisions in the favour of the people.

The initiatives of Justice (R) Saqaib Nisar including ‘I am Pakistan’ campaign for the Mohmand Dam construction were laudable, the minister said.