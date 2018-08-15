PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf’s nominated candidate for Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday pledged to give legislation top priority.
Talking to media,Ghani said that opposition parties would be taken on board
while doing legislation.
He said that first he was grateful to Allah Almighty and then to
party’s chairman Imran Khan for nominating him as speaker and reposing
his confidence in him.
He said that no stone would be left unturned to implement party chairman’s vision.
He said PTI government in center and two provinces would never disappoint people
as they have reposed confidence in them.
Legislation top priority in KP assembly: Mushtaq Ghani
PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf’s nominated candidate for Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa